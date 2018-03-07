JSU student shot on campus - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JSU student shot on campus

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Police are investigating after a student at Jackson State University was shot on campus.

JSU officials have confirmed that a male student was shot inside Dixon Hall at around 1 pm. He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. 

Details are limited and we are working to gather more information. The incident is still under investigation.

