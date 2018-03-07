Man wanted for fraudulently withdrawing money from local ATM - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man wanted for fraudulently withdrawing money from local ATM

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man wanted for fraudulently using someone else's card to withdraw money from a local ATM. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the incident happened in mid-February. 

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

You could be eligible for a reward. 

We will update this story as more information develops. 

