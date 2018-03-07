Man wanted for fraudulently withdrawing money from local ATM

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Source: JPD

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man wanted for fraudulently using someone else's card to withdraw money from a local ATM.

According to a tweet from JPD, the incident happened in mid-February.

Do you know him? He is wanted for fraudulently obtaining money from a local ATM using someone else’s card information, back in mid Feb. 2018. Anyone with info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Your info could be worth cash! #JPD #CashForClues pic.twitter.com/PHOfNQ89PR — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 7, 2018

You could be eligible for a reward.

We will update this story as more information develops.

