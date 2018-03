JPD only confirms it is a drug bust with no additional information. Source: WLBT

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Jackson Police stopped a black SUV off I-55 at the Fortification Street exit and officers confiscated what appears to be illegal narcotics.

Officials arrest two men who were seen sitting, handcuffed in the grass.

Across the interstate, officers had a woman in cuffs sitting on the front of a white sedan.

The two incidents are apparently related.

All this happened around noon on Wednesday.

