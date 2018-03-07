Three arrested and charged with soliciting without permit in Pearl

The initial solicitation was for the sale of magazines by people in a black Nissan Frontier. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Pearl Police have arrested three people for soliciting door to door without a permit.

An citizen alerted police to the the appearance of solicitation of door to door sales by individuals who were seen pulling on door handles of some homes.

The initial solicitation was for the sale of magazines by people in a black Nissan Frontier.

Two woman and a man were taken into custody.

Checks have been returned to their owners.

The three were placed in Rankin County Jail with bond to be set by a judge.

