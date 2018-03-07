MSU guard Victoria Vivians named a 1st Team All-American by USA Today

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A banner senior season has earned Mississippi State guard Victoria Vivians First Team All-America honors from USA Today, the publication announced Wednesday.

The Carthage, Miss., native became MSU’s third first team all-American after scoring a career-best and MSU eighth-most 646 points this season, a 19.6 scoring average that ranks third in the SEC. Vivians scored double figures in 32 of the Bulldogs’ 33 games this season, including tallying 20 points 15 times and 30 points twice.

She also had her most-efficient season on offense, knocking down an SEC sixth-best 48.5-percent from the field. Vivians ranked eighth in the league from the 3-point arc (39.5-percent) and seventh at the free-throw line (81.4-percent).

After scoring 17 points in Sunday’s SEC Tournament final against South Carolina, Vivians has tallied 22.3 ppg on the year against ranked foes.

The First Team All-SEC selection also grabbed 6.0 rpg, 1.8 per game higher than a year ago.

Vivians helped Mississippi State win its first SEC regular-season championship as she averaged 19.6 ppg in helping the Bulldogs to a 16-0 conference mark.

The 32-1 Bulldogs finished the regular season undefeated, the first SEC team to do so in 20 years. State’s run of 32-straight wins ranked as the second-longest win streak in conference history.

During the historic campaign, Vivians became the third player in MSU history to pass 2,000-career points. With 2,400 points in her time in Starkville, she enters the NCAA Tournament 21 shy of tying Tan White for second at State.

Vivians was one of five players named to the first team along with South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn, Louisville’s Asia Durr and Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon.

