Students to be relocated after JPS closes four elementary schools

The 2018-2019 school year will mean big changes for some elementary students in the Jackson Public School District.

The JPS Board of Trustees votes to close four schools next school year.

Brown, French, George and Woodville Heights Elementary Schools will not open next school term.

The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees made the decision after a study showed nearly $14 million in repair costs to the aging building and a decrease in student enrollment.

The selected schools have an enrollment of 200 or less, except Woodville Heights, but face millions in renovations.

"The reality is, unfortunately, we're in a period of declining enrollment," said JPS Board Vice President Ed Sivak. "We've lost 18% of our student population over the last 10 years."

Officials say about 6,000 students are left the district.

Brown students will go to Galloway. French students will attend Lake and Raines.

George students will transfer to Isable and Casey.

Woodville Heights students will attend Bates, Oak Forest and Timberlawn Elementary Schools.

"It's more than just the dollars, the savings," said JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray. "There's also, you know, we have a teacher shortage. We were short over 200 teachers."

Transportation will be provided for all relocated students.

