Dog fighting and arming teachers up for debate against deadline day at State Capitol

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Two controversial issues, dog fighting and arming teachers, were up for debate again at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Both bills are advancing to the next step on this deadline day.

The House is giving the OK to increasing penalties for dog fighting.

"It is certainly a heinous practice," said Judiciary B Chairman Andy Gipson.

Gipson admits he's learned a lot while the bill was under consideration in his committee.

"I've come to learn over the last few days that in some Southwestern areas of the the state, it is fairly prevalent where a lot of folks from other states are coming over and doing that type of activity," said Gipson.

RELATED: Dog fighting bill would strengthen existing penalties

There were some changes to the Senate bill, but here's where it currently stands:

First offense would remain the same, 1 to 3 years in jail or prison.

Second offense would be three to five years in prison and/or a $5,000-8,000 fine.

Third offense would be five to 10 years in prison and/or a $8,000-10,000 fine.

Over in the Senate, they took up the controversial "Mississippi School Safety Act".

House Bill 1083 would give schools the option to develop a safety plan---that includes offering firearm training to designated staff.

"Do you feel comfortable that having more weapons in a situation is better?," asked Sen. Willie Simmons.

Sen. Briggs Hopson says enhanced concealed-carry permit holders can already carry on campuses.

"And I'll be the first to say I'm not excited about any weapons being around a school," noted Hopson. "But we have bad people doing bad things. And I surely would want somebody who has expertise and training when my children are in the schools like they are now."

READ MORE: Mississippi Senate advances tightened guns-in-schools bill

Senators also increased the plan's required firearms training to 36 hours and included a psychological screening and annual shooting test. As for concern about sporting events, the bill now states you could only conceal carry when trained law enforcement wasn't present.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.