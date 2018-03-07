MHSAA SEMIFINAL: Independence storm past Hazlehurst 54-52

The Independence Wildcats came from behind in the fourth quarter to win their semifinal game against the Hazlehurst Indians. The Wildcats were down and looked winded towards the end of the game, but had a 23 point fourth quarter to get to the Championship.

ZyNyia White and Asia Madison were the back bone for the Indians. Combined they had 34 points in the game and 18 rebounds. Both players commanded the court and got Hazlehurst their momentum throughout the game.

But Tekeria Newson was the force to be reckoned with. Her shots from outside the arc in the last minutes of the fourth quarter won the game for Independence. She and Davion Watt made their style of play hard to guard for Hazlehurst.

As soon as Independence started making long buckets, Hazlehurst had to burn time outs, but by that time it was too late. The wildcats already had the confidence to finish the game and it ended on a quick layup from Newson to spurn Independence into the championship.

Independence- 54 Hazlehurst- 52

