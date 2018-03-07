Jackson State student recovering after being shot in the leg on campus

Jackson State students were shocked by news that one of their own was shot in the leg at his dorm Wednesday. Source: WLBT

Jackson State students were shocked by news that one of their own was shot in the leg at his dorm Wednesday.

“This school is not as bad as people think, dangerous wise," said one Jackson State student. "I've never had an encounter with anyone with no dangerous stuff, so when it happened, I was surprised.”

“I heard the they were playing around in the room and he got shot in the leg,” said another student.

“He was in the hall when we got the call,” said JSU Police Chief Thomas Albright.

Chief Albright says the student's injuries are non life-threatening.

Albright says the gun had not been recovered, as of Wednesday evening and his team is still trying to determine if the student shot himself or someone else pulled the trigger.

“I don't think they should have guns on campus," said a freshman student. "I mean officials, like the security guards and campus police should have them, but they will go out there way to try to bring them on campus, regardless of what the rules area.”

Jackson State officials agree and point out that guns are not permitted on the campus, especially in dorms.

“No they are not," explained Chief Albright. "The dorm personnel do checks, but they can't go through students' belongings. When you start doing that, you have to have a search warrant.”

Albright says those involved could face expulsion and aggravated assault charges.

“For the parents, as well as our faculty and staff and students, they are our top priority," added Chief Albright. "So they can just rest assured we do what we can to keep them safe.”

