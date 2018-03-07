MHSAA Semifinal: St. Andrew's beats Tylertown 51-39

The Saints are going to the championship. This is their first appearance in the championship since moving up to 3-A. They got there through their defense, which was "lights out."

Garrison Wade's wing span made it hard for anyone to get near the basket at times. He also was the battery that got the Saints down the stretch. His rebounds and points in the paint won St. Andrews the game.

Wade had 26 points and 16 rebounds. He, and Rashad Bolden made St. Andrew's lethal in the second half. They ran away with the game at times, making Tylertown resort to cold shooting outside the arc.

The Saints play Holly Springs in the championship on Sat. March 10th.

St. Andrew's- 51 Tylertown- 39

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.