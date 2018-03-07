MHSAA Semifinal: Murrah beats Oak Grove 43- 37

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Murrah Lady Mustangs are going to the championship. The mustangs defensively shut down Oak Grove in the second and third quarter, only allowing 10 points. Their offense wasn't too intimidating, but it go the job down the stretch.
Jamaica Almons led the game with 12 points and 5 rebounds. She also had two big blocks to have a sound game.
Keimoya Walker also played second fiddle to Almons and got the mustangs down the court with speed. That speed on defense made the pressure grow on Oak Grove and got Murrah the win.
Murrah- 43 Oak Grove- 37
