Rowdey Jordan hits grand slam as #21 MSU wins 5th straight game

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A grand slam from freshman Rowdey Jordan and another splendid pitching performance from the Mississippi State staff extended the Bulldogs’ winning streak to five games.

Zach Neff, Keegan James and Riley Self combined on a two-hit shutout as No. 21 MSU blanked New Mexico State 6-0 Wednesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

MSU (8-5) has now won five straight games, including the first two at the new Dudy Noble Field.

“The pitchers are doing a great job of throwing strikes,” MSU head coach Gary Henderson said. “The defense is stepping up and making plays when we need them. The biggest thing has been first-pitch strikes. We have done a great job of getting ahead of hitters and keeping pitch counts down.”

New Mexico State entered the two-game series with some of the best offensive statistics in the nation. The Bulldogs did a solid job against its lineup, allowing one run in two games, as Wednesday’s victory followed a 9-1 win in the series opener.

Neff (1-2) matched a career-high with six innings of work, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts. James and Self threw two innings and an inning respectively with each allowing one hit. The pitching trio struck out 10 and walked one.

Offensively, the Bulldogs got all of the runs they needed in a five-run sixth inning, which broke up a scoreless tie. Jordan hit the team’s first grand slam to highlight that big inning.

In the sixth inning, Tanner Allen reached on a leadoff error. Luke Alexander followed with a single. A walk to Marshall Gilbert loaded the bases.

Elijah MacNamee drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to force in a run. Jordan then unloaded the bases with his grand slam.

In the seventh inning, Justin Foscue walked, advanced on a Hatcher single and later scored on a wild pitch.

The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits and stranded seven base runners.

Jake Mangum, Alexander and Hatcher each had multiple hit performances.

State will continue and conclude its five-game home stand with a three-game series against Utah State. First pitch of the weekend series between the Bulldogs and Wolverines is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The entire series will air live on SEC Network+, which can be accessed through WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Tickets for this weekend’s games, along with all of MSU’s home games and some road games, can be purchased throughHailState.com/tickets.