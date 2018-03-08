Two arrested in Rankin Co. after 19 gallons of liquid meth found in false compartment in gas tank

Two arrested in Rankin County after liquid meth found in fake compartment in gas tank Source: Rankin Co. SO

The Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force seized 19 gallons of liquid methamphetamine on I-20 early this morning.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, around 1:15 a.m. Rankin County Interdiction Deputy Robbie Sanders pulled over a Green Ford SUV for careless driving on Interstate 20 in Rankin County.

The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Chavez, and the passenger (vehicle owner) was identified as, Angel Rafael Martinez.

While the officer was interviewing the two men, he noticed inconsistencies with their stories.

The officer got consent to search the car and brought his narcotics dog "Astra" alerted on the vehicle.

The SUV was taken to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop where an inspection of the vehicle revealed a false compartment in the fuel tank. 19 gallons of liquid methamphetamine was found inside the compartment.

Both the driver and the passenger were arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

The retail value of the methamphetamine is over one million dollars.

Both suspects will appear before District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel’s for an initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

The Department of Homeland Security responded and assisted with the investigation. Both suspects are U.S. citizens and are from Texas.

The methamphetamine originated from Mexico and was intended to be delivered to the Atlanta Georgia area.

