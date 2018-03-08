Classroom exercise equipment coming to Clinton school

Eastside Elementary is one of two schools nationwide to receive a Super Health, Super You grant this year from Discovery Education.

Eastside teacher Marcy McDonald said the grant application was student-led.

“A diverse group of 11 students met several times to discuss issues that surround physical activity and nutrition at our school and in the community,” she said. “These children came up with a plan, presented it to the grant committee through essay questions, and were awarded $8,500 to fund their ideas.”

The grant funds will provide each hall at the fourth- and fifth-grade school a cart filled with exercise equipment for classroom use, exercise equipment that teachers can use, and a family fun fitness log to involve families.

“Eastside’s PE staff will also be able to be certified in CrossFit Kids to be able to teach proper mechanics and movements to all children for better longevity and functionality,” McDonald said.

One of the Clinton Public School District’s top strategic plan goals is the health and wellness of students and staff. At Eastside, students participate in Walk to School Day each year in October. In 2016, Eastside partnered with the city of Clinton to build an interactive walking trail around the campus that is available to the public to use. In 2011, the school received a $10,000 grant from the NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 program to improve and enhance its fitness and wellness efforts.

Earlier this school year, Eastside expanded its playground in partnership with the PTO. On April 12 the school is planning a health fair and picnic open to all fourth- and fifth-graders and their families, as well as current third-graders and families.

“We are so excited to get all our students, teachers and families moving the direction of a more healthy lifestyle,” said Principal Cindy Hamil. “This grant was student-led, and the kids and teachers are looking forward to having the fitness equipment on each hall.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.