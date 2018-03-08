State Auditor issues $100k of demands from CMU Board members

On Thursday, OSA Special Agents presented civil demands to five current members of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Cleotha Williams, Charles Weems, L.C. Slaughter, Charles Morgan and Cleveland Anderson were all served demands of $19,192.77, each.

The total amount for the demands against the commissioners is $95,963.85, which includes principle, interest and investigative costs.

According to State Auditor Stacey Pickering, the demands are related to Canton Municipal Utilities commissioners spending public funds to pay personal legal fees during a time they were not serving on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners.

The case will be delivered to the Attorney General of Mississippi for civil suit if the subjects of the demand do not respond within 30 days.

