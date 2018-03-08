Groundbreaking for new Mississippi Trade Mart

The Mississippi Fair Commission held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Mississippi Trade Mart.
The $30 million dollar facility will be attached to the Mississippi Coliseum on the fairgrounds in downtown Jackson.
“The Mississippi State Fairgrounds attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from all across Mississippi and throughout the country and serves as one of the largest economic drivers in the City of Jackson,” said Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.
Construction on the building is expected to take 18 months.
The old Trade Mart will be demolished once the new building is complete.
