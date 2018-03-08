Northpark Mall undergoing multi-million dollar renovation

Big changes are underway at one of the metro's most popular shopping destinations. Thursday morning a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Northpark mall, including mall officials and others from the community.

The owners of the mall, Pacific Retail Capital Partners, are starting a multi-million dollar renovation project. The mall will be remodeled inside and out, beginning with work on a new food court.

They plan to add a new eatery, and expand the current space, to include more lighting, and seating. Other changes planned for the mall include renovating restrooms, the children's play area, and entrances.

They plan to incorporate new landscaping, furniture and even artwork from the community.

"We are very cognizant of our shopping experience while we're under redevelopment so we will go to great lengths to ensure our retailers and customers are taken care of," said Pacific Retail Capital Partners Senior Vice President of Marketing, Najla Kayyem. "The mall will stay open throughout the entire renovation process."

"It's important not only for Ridgeland but for Mississippi to keep this mall strong, keep it vibrant and for them to do this kind of investment I can't express what it means as far as the value for the quality of life for citizens of Ridgeland, Madison County, but also for the guests and people who come here," said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

The mall will remain open during the renovations, will little impact to tenants and shoppers. The first phase is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

