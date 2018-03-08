Man accused in Lincoln Co. killings indicted for eight counts of murder

State Crime Lab investigators processed about 150 pieces of evidence at three crime scenes. Source: WLBT

A Lincoln County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against the man accused in a 2017 Lincoln County killing spree.

35-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt is charged with four counts of capital murder, four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, attempted murder and armed robbery. For nearly 8 months, he has been sitting in a jail cell waiting to be indicted after a backlog at the State Crime Lab delayed the case.

All counts arose out of a series of events, which occurred on May 27th and 28th of 2017.

Among his victims were seven of his own relatives, as well as Lincoln County Deputy William Durr. Investigators say he shot his family members at three different homes after arguing with his estranged wife.

When Deputy Durr responded to the disturbance call at the house, that's when Godbolt allegedly shot and killed him. Shortly after that is when investigators say he gunned down seven of his relatives, including two children.

State Crime Lab investigators processed about 150 pieces of evidence at the three crime scenes.

