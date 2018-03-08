Mississippi Lawmakers honor North Korean POW

A former North Korean POW was honored at the state capitol Thursday with a resolution honoring his courage, bravery and distinguished service.

Reverend Rodney Duke served in the United States Navy on the USS Pueblo. In 1968, Duke and 80 crew members were captured by communist forces.

We asked his thoughts about North and South Korea today. "The United States is the only thing holding South Korea back from going and destroying that part of the country anyway," said Duke. "And you cannot trust the North Korean government, even today."

The prisoner drama became a major cold war incident.

The USS Pueblo is still held by North Korea today, the only ship of the U.S. Navy still on the commissioned roster currently being held "captive."

