Jackson mother reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

A Jackson mother reaches a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday.

Yvette Mason- Sherman filed suit a year ago against Wayne Parish in the shooting death of her 17 year old son Charles McDonald.

McDonald was shot several times outside Performance Oil Equipment on McDowell Road. The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

Parish was armed when he approached the teen, who was suspected of breaking into a vehicle.

The terms of the settlement will not be released.

