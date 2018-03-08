CONSIDER THIS: Thad Cochran

Senator Thad Cochran announced he is retiring in a few weeks after serving in the US Senate since 1978. He is the 10th-longest-serving senator in U.S. history. Before his election to the Senate, he served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Senator Cochran has been a champion for Mississippi and played a significant role in securing resources to help Mississippi rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.

With his announcement, the political spotlight is shining brightly on Mississippi. Not only is Senator Cochran’s seat up for grabs, the seat held by Senator Roger Wicker is also on the ballot so Mississippi will elect two senators this year. That doesn’t happen very often.

And, with Congressman Gregg Harper’s upcoming retirement there will also be a new face in Washington representing Mississippi’s third congressional district. It is an understatement to say it will be an interesting ride between now and November. Make sure you are registered to vote so you can participate in this historic election.

To Senator Cochran, thank you for your service and for all you have done representing Mississippi. Best wishes for a wonderful retirement… and Godspeed to you and your family.

