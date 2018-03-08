Gulfport man sentenced to 105 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Tony D. Crawford, 24, of Gulfport, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to serve 105 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Crawford pled guilty on April 20, 2017, to possession of a Ruger 9 mm pistol, a Drago, 7.62 caliber pistol, a Taurus 9 mm pistol, and a Hi-Point .45 caliber rifle. He admitted that he unlawfully possessed at least some of the firearms when he was conducting narcotics trafficking. Crawford had purchased three of the firearms through straw purchasers, that is, people without felony criminal records who purchased one or more firearms from a legal firearms dealer and then resold to Crawford.

One of those straw purchasers, Isaac Q. Coleman, pled guilty to knowingly making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Following his guilty plea and conviction, Coleman was sentenced by Judge Ozerden to serve seven months in federal prison and five months of home confinement, followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $3,500.00 fine.

