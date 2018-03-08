Twenty new United States citizens naturalized Thursday in Jackson

Twenty people from 16 different countries were sworn in as United States citizens during a Naturalization Ceremony held at the United States District Court in Jackson, Mississippi.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson presided over the ceremony. Judge Anderson welcomed family, friends, soon-to-be citizens, and special guests that included students from the 4th grade at McWillie Montessori Elementary School in Jackson; Gwen Reed, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and Judge James Graves, Jr., United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Following a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Lisa Evans and Donnie Dennis, the candidates were presented for citizenship by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Dease Paige, on behalf of the Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions.

After Arthur Johnston, Clerk of the U.S. District Court administered the Oath of Allegiance for citizenship, those assembled recited the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as United States citizens. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Clarissa Coleman, a 4th-grade student at McWillie Montessori Elementary School. Dennis and Evans then sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

A tribute was given by Kamari Littleton-Mack, a 4th-grade student at McWillie.

“To be a citizen of the United States is to live in a democratic republic,” said Littleton-Mack. “You have rights as a citizen. Citizens vote for government officials and these officials represent the concerns and ideas of the citizens.”

Judge Anderson congratulated the new citizens and commended the honorees for their hard work to achieve citizenship. Judge Anderson then presented them with certificates of citizenship. Representatives from the local chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented American flags and gift bags to the new citizens.

The students from the 4th grade at McWillie led the audience in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

The new citizens originated from the following 16 countries: India, Lebanon, Dominican Republic, Thailand, Yemen, Mexico, Canada, Cambodia, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Cuba, Colombia, Vietnam, Jamaica, Mauritius, and the People’s Republic of China.

