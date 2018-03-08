Gas leak closes road in Madison

This traffic alert from Madison Police.

Post Oak Road is closed from Pine Ridge Drive to Hunters Creek Circle due to a gas leak. Repair crews are on scene.

The gas leak was reported around 4:50 Thursday evening. Madison Assistant Police Chief, Robert Sanders tells us it will be three to four hours before repairs will be completed. There are no evacuations in the area, but drivers will need to find an alternate route.

