Malik Newman drops career high 30 pts as Kansas advances to Big 12 semifinals

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year had a big Thursday in Kansas City. Malik Newman dropped a career high 30 points as #9 Kansas beat Oklahoma State 82-68.
The Jackson native was 11 of 15 from the field and made 4 three-pointers. The former Callaway Charger capped his day with a transition throwdown.
.@Devonte_Graham4 ?? @iammaliknewman.— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 8, 2018
Bench approved. ?? #KUbball (via ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/5Dxt7MFmFS
“We just wanted to come out and be aggressive...execute the game plan, have fun and be tough.” - Malik Newman on last Saturday’s loss to OSU being motivation today #KUbball pic.twitter.com/N0YtwtO0mc— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 8, 2018
The Jayhawks will face rival Kansas State Friday in the semifinals. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
