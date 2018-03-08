Malik Newman drops career high 30 pts as Kansas advances to Big 12 semifinals

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year had a big Thursday in Kansas City. Malik Newman dropped a career high 30 points as #9 Kansas beat Oklahoma State 82-68.

The Jackson native was 11 of 15 from the field and made 4 three-pointers. The former Callaway Charger capped his day with a transition throwdown.

“We just wanted to come out and be aggressive...execute the game plan, have fun and be tough.” - Malik Newman on last Saturday’s loss to OSU being motivation today #KUbball pic.twitter.com/N0YtwtO0mc — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 8, 2018

The Jayhawks will face rival Kansas State Friday in the semifinals. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.