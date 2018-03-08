Malik Newman drops career high 30 pts as Kansas advances to Big - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman drops career high 30 pts as Kansas advances to Big 12 semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: KU Athletics Source: KU Athletics
KANSAS CITY (Mississippi News Now) -

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year had a big Thursday in Kansas City. Malik Newman dropped a career high 30 points as #9 Kansas beat Oklahoma State 82-68.

The Jackson native was 11 of 15 from the field and made 4 three-pointers. The former Callaway Charger capped his day with a transition throwdown.

The Jayhawks will face rival Kansas State Friday in the semifinals. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Powered by Frankly