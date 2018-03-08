Southern Miss upsets top seed Middle Tennessee in C-USA Tournament

Southern Miss made some March Madness deep in the heart of Texas. Cortez Edwards had 23 pts as the Golden Eagles upset top seed Middle Tennessee 71-68 in the Conference USA Quarterfinals.

USM was swept by the Blue Raiders in the regular season. MTSU entered as the two-time defending C-USA champs. Thursday marked the biggest win for the black & gold under Doc Sadler.

Big upset in Frisco. Southern Miss lost to Middle Tennessee by 20 in January, 10 in February.



Golden Eagles knock off #1 seed 71-68 in OT at Conference USA Quarterfinals — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 9, 2018

Here it is @SouthernMissMBB fans! Pure excitement after taking down No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/xwhDjSezJE — Stadium (@WatchStadium) March 9, 2018

The postgame scene. Overtime win against the two-time defending champs!



The Golden Eagles move on to the semis! #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/EfeLfurLeD — Southern Miss MBB (@SouthernMissMBB) March 9, 2018

The Golden Eagles will face either Marshall or UTSA Friday at 12:30pm in the semifinals.

