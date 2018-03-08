Southern Miss upsets top seed Middle Tennessee in C-USA Tournament

Southern Miss upsets top seed Middle Tennessee in C-USA Tourname - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Southern Miss made some March Madness deep in the heart of Texas. Cortez Edwards had 23 pts as the Golden Eagles upset top seed Middle Tennessee 71-68 in the Conference USA Quarterfinals.

USM was swept by the Blue Raiders in the regular season. MTSU entered as the two-time defending C-USA champs. Thursday marked the biggest win for the black & gold under Doc Sadler.

The Golden Eagles will face either Marshall or UTSA Friday at 12:30pm in the semifinals.

