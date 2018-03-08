MHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Raymond tops Corinth for back-to-back state - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Raymond tops Corinth for back-to-back state titles

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Raymond beat Conrinth 64-52 to win the 4A Boys State Championship. 

This is the Rangers third Gold Ball since 1999.

