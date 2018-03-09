MHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT: Lawrence County girls win first Gold Bal - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT: Lawrence County girls win first Gold Ball

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
JACKSON, MS

Lawrence County Lady Cougars are state champs for the first time since the school consolidated back in 1987.

Final score: Lawrence County 38 - Byhalia 34

