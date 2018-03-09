MBI investigating Flowood police officer involved shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Flowood police officer. It happened in the Kroger parking lot off Highway 25 near the Castlewoods and Grants Ferry Road exits.

Flowood police were called to the Kroger off highway 25 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night to apprehend a male subject committing a crime.

Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey, not revealing the nature of the crime, said the person would not cooperate.

Chief Richie McCluskey said,

"Our officers approached the suspect. The suspect got into his car; attempted to run over one of our officers. Our officers shot into the car as he's getting out of the way from my understanding," said Chief McCluskey. "The suspect was hit and continued through the parking lot where he wrecked his car in a ditch near Grants Ferry."

McCluskey said he called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Crime Scene Unit because his officer was involved, a standard operating procedure.

"The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated," added Chief McCluskey. "The case has been turned over to MBI, just to ensure the integrity of the case. We want them to look at it and we're going to be doing our own investigation."

Chief McCluskey told 3 On Your Side his officer was not injured, but he would not release the condition of the suspect or his name, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.