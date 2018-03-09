Coming up on WLBT: Police investigate an officer involved shooti - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Police investigate an officer involved shooting

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We'll have a live report on an officer involved shooting in Flowood. 

A JPS student is badly injured and his parents claim it's due to bullying. We'll tell you what we know at the top of the hour. 

A Jackson mother has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. We'll have details at 5.

See you in 10.

Powered by Frankly