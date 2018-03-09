FIRST ALERT: Storms, a few strong, tonight and early Sunday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ISSAQUENA, SHARKEY, HUMPHREYS, HOLMES, ATTALA, YAZOO, MADISON AND LEAKE COUNTIES THROUGH 5 AM CDT.



After a quiet few days across the region - our next storm system is brewing to the west, making its way toward the region through the weekend ahead. Not only with the storm system bring more rain, but it may bring the chance for a few strong to severe storms through Saturday and early Sunday.



A second round of storms is likely as the cold front approaches the region late Saturday into early Sunday morning. This part of the storm system will likely be the most robust with all modes of severe weather - wind, hail and isolated tornadoes - being possible. This will be an overnight event it seems, with the highest potential coming into the fold between 12 AM and 8 AM Sunday morning.



Showers and storms will taper through Sunday morning with variably cloudy skies and the chance of a few hit and miss showers through the day. Cooler air is expected to invade the region again by Monday and continue through the early parts of the work week.



