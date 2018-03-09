Teen charged after social media threats made against Leake Co. school

Teenager charged in connection to social media threats made against Leake County school. Source: Raycom image bank

A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to social media threats made against Leake County Central High School last week.

There were reports of a student making shooting threats on social media last week, prompting a school lockdown.

The charges were filed in Leake County Juvenile Court.

Authorities say more individuals may face charges as the investigation into several threats continues.

