Museum of Natural Science highlights "science makers"

The Museum of Natural Science in Jackson has discovered a great way to highlight women and minorities in the math and science fields.



They allow them to show off their knowledge and skills at a science-makers event! Children from different schools came out Friday to learn about chemistry, their environment, animals and the earth. The kids tried experiments and got to take part in hands-on learning.

"We can watch animals, we can look at telescopes, we can fly airplanes," says Baker Elementary School 1st grader Kortez Hawkins.

"Making airplanes and learning how to fly them. And the hula hoop," added Addyson Moore, also a Baker 1st grader.

C-Spire's robot, named Pepper, also kept the crowds entertained, by dancing and engaging with the students.

