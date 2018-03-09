Accident stalls traffic on I-220 in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Accident stalls traffic on I-220 in Jackson

Posted by Ashley Garner, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash on Interstate 220 in Jackson shutdown one lane of traffic early Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Watkins Drive exit.

No word if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

