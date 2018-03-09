Baby among three killed in weekend fire in Jefferson Davis Co.

Little Ivory was just a year old when her life was taken in the deadly fire over the weekend. Source: Christan Hall

Carlos and Latoya Smith were killed in tragic fire over the weekend Source: Christan Hall

Three people are dead following a mobile home fire in the Bassfield area of Jefferson Davis County on Saturday. The State Fire Marshall's Office says there was no fire alarm in the home.

36-year-old Carlos Smith, 34-year-old Latoya Smith and 1-year-old Ivory Smith all suffered thermal injuries and died from smoke inhalation. Family members tell us the Smith's have two other children who were not at home at the time of the fire.

