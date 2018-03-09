Drugs seized from McComb property

The Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Task Force worked with authorities to serve a search warrant at Birdcage #2 located at 307 S. Locust Street.

823 units of ecstasy, 275 grams of marijuana, 833 grams of synthetic marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine were seized from the property.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

