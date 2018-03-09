I-55 South Construction Phase II nearing completion

It's been a thorn in the side of some commuters for over five years now. The I-55 widening project is still underway between Jackson and Byram. In the 7 and a half mile stretch between Jackson and Byram, work continues to widen I-55 to four lanes on each side.

Right now all the traffic has been moved into the northbound lane, where driving is like making the death star trench run; no room for error.

"It's chancy, but it's doable if people pay attention," said Daryl Foster, who rides motorcycles through the area. "The thing is everybody's in a hurry too much, just they need to hurry up and finish this."

Rodney McAlpin who is also a biker said,

"It's horrible, nothing else to say its just bad when it rains," said Rodney McAlpin, who is also a biker. "You never know who's going to crash or hit you. It's just a mess."

Yates construction who has the contract is now wrapping up laying asphalt in the southbound lanes. They're also paving concrete ditches.

MDOT officials say they plan to have everything completed by mid-fall, and motorists are anxious for the orange barrels to be gone.

"I'll be glad when they're through," added McAlpin. "I think everyone will it will be nice when it's done I'm sure."

In coming months workers will enter the final construction phase here, removing barricades, switching traffic onto the southbound side, and adding lighting in the median.

