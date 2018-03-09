Northington named Mississippi Economic Council Chief Operating Officer

Cathy L. Northington has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Mississippi Economic Council, the State Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

Northington began at MEC more than a decade ago as a part-time employee and has continued to work her way up, managing a variety of key projects and programs. Since 2007, she has directed Leadership Mississippi, the nation’s second-oldest leadership program. She has also managed MEC's three major meetings: The MEC Annual Meeting, Hobnob Mississippi and MEC Capital Day, each with over 1,500 business and community leaders and elected officials attending.

“Cathy is an invaluable asset to our team and has excelled in helping ensure MEC serves as the voice of business in Mississippi,” said Scott Waller, President & CEO of MEC. “Cathy is a true success story. I look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in her new leadership role and the positive impact it will have on our organization and the state of Mississippi.”

The Jackson native studied marketing at Mississippi College and enjoys giving back to the community through her volunteer work as a member of the Junior League of Jackson and American Heart Association’s Circle of Red. A mother of three, Northington is also a member of the Madison Ridgeland Rotary Club and a board member of R.E.A.L. Christian Foundation.

Northington has been chosen as the Our Mississippi Magazine 2018 Business Women of the Year. She was named the 2017 Young Gifted and Empowered Leader of the Year, was a 2012 recipient of the Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 award, and was a member of the Mississippi Business Journal’s 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi for 2014.

