State Fire Marshal reports fire deaths up 50-percent

Some frightening statistics from the State Fire Marshal on fires in the Magnolia state; fire deaths are up 50% statewide. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney says the number of people who have lost their lives is disturbing but may have been prevented.

Most recent deaths all have one thing in common.

"Out of those eight deaths not a single one had a working smoke alarm," said Chaney.

According to state fire investigators, in the past week, there have been eight fire deaths in the state, totaling 27 since the start of the year.

Chaney's office reports the fire deaths are a 50% increase over the same time period last year. He says the simple solution is investing in smoke alarms.

"Go buy one at a big box store. Call your local fire department. They'll give you one," said Chaney."They're $10.00. If you want to give the gift of life to someone just go buy a smoke alarm and give it to an older couple and put it in their house. You might save a life".

The State Fire Marshal's office gave away more than 11,500 smoke alarms last year at a cost of $100,000.00, funds provided through grants.

The Jackson Fire Department recommends that you test your smoke detector monthly and replace it every 10 years.

Sunday two men were found dead after a house fire on Magnolia Street. Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Three people have been found dead in homes that burned since the start of the year in Jackson.

"We're in the business of saving lives and property so like I said we believe that education is the key first, and we have partnered with the American Red Cross to offer smoke alarms to the citizens," said Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders.

This weekend during Daylight Saving Time, fire officials urge you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and review your home fire safety and escape plans.

To contact the State Fire Marshal's Office for a free smoke detector call 1-888-648-0877.

The Jackson Fire Department's Fire Safety Education Division is also available to provide information specific to your home and family.

That number is 601-960-1399.

