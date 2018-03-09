Jefferson Davis County family of three dies in a weekend house fire.

There are new details out of Jefferson Davis County where a family of three died in a weekend house fire. The county coroner says 36-year-old Carlos Smith, 34-year-old Latoya Smith and 1-year-old Ivory Smith all died of smoke inhalation.
A mangled mess is all that is left of Latoyia home she shared with her husband Carlos Smith and one-year-old baby ivory. These deaths have left the community heartbroken.
“Oh yes, my precious neighbors they will be missed,” said Francis Myers.
Myers lived across the street from the couple and their baby. She says she watched in awe as the home burned to the ground.
“The flames just shot out all the way to my house,” added Myers.
Family members claim a space heater likely caused the deadly house fire. According to the Mississippi State Fire Marshall, there were no working fire alarms in the home.
“I was surprised and it kind of shocked me that that had happened,” said neighbor Sammy Harper.
Harper also lives in the community and is devastated.
“Most people in the community know them,” added Harper.
As loved ones prepare to say their final goodbyes Saturday, they say although the Smith family is gone, they will never be forgotten.
“The heartbreaking about this is they were young people,” said Myers.
