Man shot by Flowood Police Thursday night in stable condition

The man shot in the Kroger parking lot Thursday night has been identified as Kenara McDavid. He was shot four times according to McDavid's attorney, Dow Yoder.

At the time of the shooting, he was targeted for detention for suspicion he had attempted to unlawfully obtain a prescribed medication.

Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey said the person would not cooperate.

Our officers approached the suspect. The suspect got into his car; attempted to run over one of our officers," said Chief McCluskey. "Our officers shot into the car as he's getting out of the way from my understanding. The suspect was hit and continued through the parking lot where he wrecked his car in a ditch near Grants Ferry."

"Mr. McDavid is not guilty. He has entered a plea of not guilty to any related charges, and intends to vigorously defend himself after recovering from four gunshot wounds to the chest," said Dow Yoder, attorney for Mr. McDavid and the McDavid family. “I have requested body cam and patrol car video, as well as any other evidence. At this time, I am unaware of any evidence which may justify the use of deadly force during an attempted custodial police detention, since Mr. McDavid was not under arrest when he was repeatedly shot at close range."

“Mr. McDavid has requested a preliminary hearing as soon as possible, so a court reporter may transcribe the testimony of any and all witnesses who claim personal knowledge of any facts or circumstances pertaining to accusations of Mr. McDavid unlawfully obtaining medication, or any other pending investigation intended to justify the use of deadly force during an attempted custodial detention,” Yoder continued.

Chief McCluskey said in a statement:

Full McCluskey Statement:

Police responded to the Kroger located at 143 Albertsons Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. to apprehend a suspect that was subsequently shot after attempting to run an officer over with his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the responding officer attempted to arrest the suspect in the parking lot, however, the suspect was able to get into his vehicle and attempted to run over the officer.

Our officer shot into the car, fearing for his life while attempting to get out of harm's way as the suspect continued through the parking lot and eventually crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Grants Ferry Rd.

This is an unfortunate situation the suspect put us in but fortunately, our officer used his training and was not injured. The suspect was injured and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Upon request by us the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Crime Scene Unit responded due to the officer-involved shooting and has been turned over to MBI to ensure the integrity of the case.

According to Yoder, McDavid is in critical condition in ICU with a breathing tube and is sedated.

