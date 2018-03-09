Airbus lands big Army contract for Columbus, MS plant

Governor Phil Bryant is calling it a big economic boost for Mississippi's economy.

Friday Senators Thad Cochran, Roger Wicker and Congressman Trent Kelly announced a $273.2 million dollar Army contract to build helicopters at a Columbus plant in Lowndes County.

The company Airbus has delivered more than 412 Lakota helicopters. They have been used to respond to wildfires in California, and Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

With the latest contract Airbus will deliver 35 additional Lakotas to the U.S. Army. Since the program began in 2005, Airbus has delivered more than 412 Lakotas. The UH-72A is a twin-engine light utility helicopter used for a wide range of military operations including border patrol, MEDEVAC, troop and VIP transport, light cargo, and Homeland Security.

