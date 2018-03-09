MHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Olive Branch tops Forest Hill 64-44

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
In the second quarter, Patriots lose the ball and Joee Cooper dishes the ball down court to Cameron Matthews for the dagger slam dunk on the Patriots. Olive Branch up 20 - 13.
Keondre Montgomery bounces it to Rodreekas Bush for the jump shot for three. Pats down 20 - 16.
Kelvin Allen passes to Shamar Brown for the 3.
Olive Branch wins it, final score 64-44.
