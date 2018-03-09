MHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Olive Branch tops Forest Hill 64-44

In the second quarter, Patriots lose the ball and Joee Cooper dishes the ball down court to Cameron Matthews for the dagger slam dunk on the Patriots. Olive Branch up 20 - 13.

Keondre Montgomery bounces it to Rodreekas Bush for the jump shot for three. Pats down 20 - 16.

Kelvin Allen passes to Shamar Brown for the 3.

Olive Branch wins it, final score 64-44.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.