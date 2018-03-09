JSU tops MVSU in game 1

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Dustin Stewart on the bump for the Delta Devils. He catches Blaze Speas looking to end the frame.
In the 3rd inning, Valley up 2-1, Wendell Rieves takes Nikelle Galatas' pitch for a ride out to left. Morgan Lomax crosses home to give the Delta Devils a 3-1 lead.
Galatas limits the damage to just 1 run in the 3rd. He strikes out Jeremiah Barr with a runner on second.
JSU would get the come from behind win in game one. Final score 16-4.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.