JSU tops MVSU in game 1

Dustin Stewart on the bump for the Delta Devils. He catches Blaze Speas looking to end the frame.

In the 3rd inning, Valley up 2-1, Wendell Rieves takes Nikelle Galatas' pitch for a ride out to left. Morgan Lomax crosses home to give the Delta Devils a 3-1 lead.

Galatas limits the damage to just 1 run in the 3rd. He strikes out Jeremiah Barr with a runner on second.

JSU would get the come from behind win in game one. Final score 16-4.

