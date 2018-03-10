NJCAA Region 23 Women's Championship: Jones County beats Co-Lin 98-74

Alexis Tolefree came to Mississippi College and did one thing. Dominate.

The Bobcat guard score 50 points in Friday's Championship game to give her squad the win over the Co-Lin Wolf Pack.

Jones County was solid from both outside the arc, and in the paint. Co-Lin had trouble getting a hand on the bobcats whenever they had the ball. Players like Tolefree made long three pointers, and gave the wolves problems in the first half. Chrystal Ezechukwu had 15 points and was an additional cannon to the Jones County's arsenal.

The second half, Jones County kept their pace. Scoring a 25 point third quarter and putting up almost 100 points in today's game.

Jones County- 98 Co-Lin- 74