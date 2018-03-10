NJCAA Region 23 Championship: Holmes beats Pearl River 77-64

Holmes County painted the arc red in today's championship game. The Bulldogs were hard to guard under the basket and players like Stanley Williams got them a trophy.

The bulldogs attack was pull of pace and power. Williams would attack the basket, but also finds way to distribute the ball to guys in the paint. Justin Johnson and Marquell Carter ran with the guy who had the rock in several points of the game. It made it look like several people were running to the basket at the same time.

That threw off Pearl River's defense. Javon Franklin had 18 points for the bulldogs, and Stanley Williams was right behind him with 17.

The bulldogs with the rock became too much for Pearl River to guard. The swarm of buckets and rebounds got Holmes down the stretch and got them a championship.

Holmes- 77 Pearl River- 64

