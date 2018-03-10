8 Ole Miss sweeps doubleheader

Press Release from Ole Miss Sports

No. 8 Ole Miss both began and secured the series victory over Eastern Illinois on Friday, sweeping the Panthers in a doubleheader matchup that featured 7-2 and 4-0 wins. Ryan Rolison (3-1) and Brady Feigl(4-0) both earned wins as the weekend starters recorded almost identical box scores, both going 7.0 complete innings while allowing minimal damage and striking out at least seven.

The Rebel bats kept pace with the Panthers, matching up with them stride for stride and combining for 14 hits on the day to stay even with Eastern Illinois' 14 hits. Jacob Adams earned his first long ball on the day while leading the team in hits, while Thomas Dillard continued his season tear, smashing a ball to deep center and scoring four runs throughout the day.

Ole Miss will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT, with a hiatus on Saturday due to the doubleheader.