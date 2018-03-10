UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in McDowell Road car accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in McDowell Road car accident

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating a single car accident in the 2100 block of W. McDowell Road, that killed one person and injured three others. The crash occurred shortly after noon Saturday

When officers responded, they found a small SUV that had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The fatally injured occupant was a passenger and has been identified as 21-year-old Ceciley Luckett. The remaining occupants are listed in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

