UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in McDowell Road car accident

Four people were injured in an auto accident on McDowell Road. Source: WLBT Archives

Jackson Police are investigating a single car accident in the 2100 block of W. McDowell Road, that killed one person and injured three others. The crash occurred shortly after noon Saturday

When officers responded, they found a small SUV that had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

#JPD is currently investigating a single vehicle accident in the 2100 block of W. McDowell Rd. Initial reports are of vehicle leaving the roadway and colliding with a tree. All 4 occupants have been transported with injuries. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 10, 2018

The fatally injured occupant was a passenger and has been identified as 21-year-old Ceciley Luckett. The remaining occupants are listed in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.