Mississippi FBI Citizens Academy works with Mississippi Food Network to feed low-income kids

The FBI Jackson Citizens Academy Alumni Association teamed up with the Mississippi Food Network, stuffing hundreds of backpacks with food for needy children Saturday. The backpacks help ensure low-income children are getting the proper nutrients.

The FBI's theory is that the better they know their communities, the better they can protect them. The FBI Jackson Citizens Academy Alumni Association spent their weekend protecting more than 17-hundred children from hunger.

"As a civilian, that we can support all law enforcement, specifically the FBI, is really important. Today's event, working with the backpack program with the Food Network, is something that's meaningful, something that you can really see in action," said Mike Taggert, a volunteer with the FBI Citizens Academy.

Mississippi FBI's Special Agent in Charge, Christopher Freeze, got the idea after visiting schools in Jackson.

"I was at one school where a young man said, 'What I need to succeed here at this high school, is food. And I'm thinking, 'How can you be needing food in the 21st century?' So from there, I got with the Citizen's Academy and said, 'This is a good project and a good opportunity for us to get into the neighborhood,'" said Freeze.

8-year-old Josie Ricotta didn't mind spending her Saturday at the food bank one bit. She says her school is running a similar fundraiser to donate food.

"My dad told my mom that we were going to do this, and I got really excited because it's kind of like what we're doing at my school, helping out people in need," said Ricotta, who came with her father to volunteer.

The backpacks are distributed to 35 different participating locations across the state, in Hinds, Warren, Forrest, Lamar, Madison, Rankin and Oktibbeha counties.

"Many children, as we know, in this state, rely on free and reduced meals in schools. They often go without or with very little over the weekend periods," said Catherine Montgomery, the Programs Manager for the Mississippi Food Network. "We have three pounds of food that go into each backpack meal kit; two breakfasts, and a lunch or a dinner for the kids."

The Food Network hosts volunteers to pack bags every second Saturday of the month, but they can always use help if you're thinking about lending a hand.

