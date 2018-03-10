Mississippi FBI Citizens Academy works with Mississippi Food Net - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi FBI Citizens Academy works with Mississippi Food Network to feed low-income kids

Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
Connect
The backpacks are distributed to 35 different participating locations across the state.....Source: WLBT The backpacks are distributed to 35 different participating locations across the state.....Source: WLBT
The FBI's theory is that the better they know their communities, the better they can protect them.....Source: WLBT The FBI's theory is that the better they know their communities, the better they can protect them.....Source: WLBT
The Food Network hosts volunteers to pack bags every second Saturday of the month.....Source: WLBT The Food Network hosts volunteers to pack bags every second Saturday of the month.....Source: WLBT
8-year-old Josie Ricotta didn't mind spending her Saturday at the food bank one bit.....Source: WLBT 8-year-old Josie Ricotta didn't mind spending her Saturday at the food bank one bit.....Source: WLBT
Mississippi FBI's Special Agent in Charge, Christopher Freeze, got the idea after visiting schools in Jackson.....Source: WLBT Mississippi FBI's Special Agent in Charge, Christopher Freeze, got the idea after visiting schools in Jackson.....Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The FBI Jackson Citizens Academy Alumni Association teamed up with the Mississippi Food Network, stuffing hundreds of backpacks with food for needy children Saturday. The backpacks help ensure low-income children are getting the proper nutrients.

The FBI's theory is that the better they know their communities, the better they can protect them. The FBI Jackson Citizens Academy Alumni Association spent their weekend protecting more than 17-hundred children from hunger.

"As a civilian, that we can support all law enforcement, specifically the FBI, is really important. Today's event, working with the backpack program with the Food Network, is something that's meaningful, something that you can really see in action," said Mike Taggert, a volunteer with the FBI Citizens Academy.

Mississippi FBI's Special Agent in Charge, Christopher Freeze, got the idea after visiting schools in Jackson.

"I was at one school where a young man said, 'What I need to succeed here at this high school, is food. And I'm thinking, 'How can you be needing food in the 21st century?' So from there, I got with the Citizen's Academy and said, 'This is a good project and a good opportunity for us to get into the neighborhood,'" said Freeze.

8-year-old Josie Ricotta didn't mind spending her Saturday at the food bank one bit. She says her school is running a similar fundraiser to donate food.

"My dad told my mom that we were going to do this, and I got really excited because it's kind of like what we're doing at my school, helping out people in need," said Ricotta, who came with her father to volunteer.

The backpacks are distributed to 35 different participating locations across the state, in Hinds, Warren, Forrest, Lamar, Madison, Rankin and Oktibbeha counties.

"Many children, as we know, in this state, rely on free and reduced meals in schools. They often go without or with very little over the weekend periods," said Catherine Montgomery, the Programs Manager for the Mississippi Food Network. "We have three pounds of food that go into each backpack meal kit; two breakfasts, and a lunch or a dinner for the kids."

The Food Network hosts volunteers to pack bags every second Saturday of the month, but they can always use help if you're thinking about lending a hand.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:42:10 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly