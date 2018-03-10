Malik Newman drops 20 pts as #9 Kansas wins Big 12 Tournament

Malik Newman capped a stellar weekend in Kansas City. The Jackson native dropped 20 points and 6 rebounds Saturday as #9 Kansas beat West Virginia 81-70 in the Big 12 Championship.

The former Callaway Charger was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament. Newman had a career high 30 pts in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

"It means a lot to bring the trophy back to Lawrence" - @iammaliknewman.



The Championship Most Outstanding Player sat down with @AaronPryor07 after the @KUHoops win. pic.twitter.com/Ttxakj9Nuk — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2018

Regular season Champions. ??

Big 12 Conference tournament Champions. ??



Here's how @KUHoops brought home its 2nd tournament title in 3 years.

?? ?? pic.twitter.com/UK9DorK2JO — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2018

The game and celebration of the Big 12 Championship highlighted in photo gallery: https://t.co/4yvqSQzIS6 pic.twitter.com/QQaudhu7xj — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 11, 2018

Kansas is projected to be a #1 seed when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday.

