Malik Newman drops 20 pts as #9 Kansas wins Big 12 Tournament

Malik Newman capped a stellar weekend in Kansas City. The Jackson native dropped 20 points and 6 rebounds Saturday as #9 Kansas beat West Virginia 81-70 in the Big 12 Championship.
The former Callaway Charger was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament. Newman had a career high 30 pts in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
"It means a lot to bring the trophy back to Lawrence" - @iammaliknewman.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2018
The Championship Most Outstanding Player sat down with @AaronPryor07 after the @KUHoops win. pic.twitter.com/Ttxakj9Nuk
Regular season Champions. ??— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2018
Big 12 Conference tournament Champions. ??
Here's how @KUHoops brought home its 2nd tournament title in 3 years.
?? ?? pic.twitter.com/UK9DorK2JO
The game and celebration of the Big 12 Championship highlighted in photo gallery: https://t.co/4yvqSQzIS6 pic.twitter.com/QQaudhu7xj— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 11, 2018
Kansas is projected to be a #1 seed when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.