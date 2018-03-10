Malik Newman drops 20 pts as #9 Kansas wins Big 12 Tournament - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman drops 20 pts as #9 Kansas wins Big 12 Tournament

Source: KU Athletics Source: KU Athletics

Malik Newman capped a stellar weekend in Kansas City. The Jackson native dropped 20 points and 6 rebounds Saturday as #9 Kansas beat West Virginia 81-70 in the Big 12 Championship.

The former Callaway Charger was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament. Newman had a career high 30 pts in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kansas is projected to be a #1 seed when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday.

